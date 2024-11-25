Xperium Partners with Expedia Group to Elevate Hotel Reputation with Advanced Analytics and Automation

New Delhi [India], November 25: Xperium by RepUp has integrated with Expedia Group's official API, providing hotels with an efficient solution for managing guest reviews and improving online reputation. This integration helps hotels streamline review responses, gather insights from guest feedback, and make informed decisions to enhance service quality.

Expedia Group is one of the largest global online travel platforms, connecting travelers with a wide network of hotels through its brands, including Expedia, Hotels.com, and Travelocity. With millions of travelers using Expedia platforms to make booking decisions, maintaining a positive reputation is crucial for hotels. This new partnership with Xperium helps hotels effectively manage reviews, respond to guest feedback, and optimize their presence on these platforms.

Key Features of the Integration

1. Automated Review Responses

Xperium automates review responses for hotels on Expedia, ensuring consistent and timely replies. This helps hotels engage with guests efficiently, saving time while maintaining professionalism in communication.

2. Comprehensive Review Analysis

Xperium provides hotels with tools to analyze guest reviews, helping identify key trends and recurring themes. This feature enables hotels to better understand guest sentiment and take necessary actions to improve their services.

3. Detailed Reporting

Hotels can access in-depth reports that highlight guest feedback, performance trends, and sentiment analysis. These reports offer valuable insights to help hotels track their reputation and improve guest experiences.

Benefits for Hotels

This integration simplifies the review management process for hotels, allowing them to focus on delivering better guest experiences. By automating review responses and providing detailed analytics, hotels can:

* Save Time: Automating review responses reduces the manual effort required to engage with guests.

* Gain Insights: Analyzing guest feedback provides actionable data to improve service quality and address common concerns.

* Monitor Reputation: Hotels can track their performance on Expedia platforms and respond effectively to guest feedback.

Vineet Chauhan, Co-Founder Xperium Said, "We are excited to partner with Expedia Group to bring a more streamlined and data-driven approach to reputation management for hotels. By leveraging our integration with Expedia's platform, Xperium allows hotels to automate responses, gain deeper insights from guest reviews, and take actionable steps to enhance their guest experiences, ultimately improving their overall performance and online reputation."

About Xperium by RepUp

Xperium by RepUp is a hospitality technology platform that offers solutions for Reputation Management, Customer Relationship Management, Marketing Automation, and Upselling. By leveraging data and AI, Xperium helps hotels improve guest satisfaction, streamline operations, and drive growth.

