Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a video of a Pakistani politician is going viral on social media. In the video, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a member of Pakistan's National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is heard saying that he will go to England if a war breaks out between Pakistan and India. "If war breaks out, I will go to England," Marwat said while replying to a reporter's question. In the same interview, the reporter asked Sher Afzal Khan Marwat if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take a step back to ease rising tensions between the two countries. Responding to the same, Marwat said, "Modi meri khala ka ladka hai" (Is Modi my aunt’s son). ‘Refrain From Inviting Anti-India Commentators From Pakistan’: NBDA Issues Advisory to News Channels, Digital Platforms Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Coverage.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat's View on PM Modi Goes Viral

“PM Modi is not backing down... If a war breaks out, I will flee to England!” - Pakistani MP Sher Afzal Khan Marwat pic.twitter.com/bs9pEXbBa1 — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) May 4, 2025

Marwat Says He Will Go to England

Pakistaniyon ki fat ke char ho gayi hai🧵 Journalist : Aapko nahi lagta Modi ko thoda pichhe hatna chahiye Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a lawyer and senior #PTI leader : Modi kya meri Khala ka beta hai, jo mere kehne pe ruk jayega😂 Journalist : Agar india ne attack kar diya to?… pic.twitter.com/jNu5H3lzQ1 — KashmirFact (@Kashmir_Fact) April 30, 2025

