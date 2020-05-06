Centre Hikes Excise Duties by Rs 10 Per Litre on Petrol, Rs 13 Per Litre on Diesel

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday announced an increase in excise duties by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel."While the retail sale prices of petrol and diesel will not change on account of this increase in duties, there will be an increase in excise duties by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel," read an official statement."The revenue generated from these duties shall be used for infrastructure and other developmental items of expenditure," it added.The new of duties will come into effect from May 6. (ANI)

