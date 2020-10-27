The fourth and final season of the supernatural horror series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is set to start streaming from December 31, Netflix has announced. The last season of the show, fronted by Kiernan Shipka as the titular teen witch, will have eight episodes of one hour each, reported Collider. Netflix also shared the teaser of the series which was shared on its social media accounts on Monday. Over The Moon Star Phillipa Soo Opens Up About Her Role In Netflix’s Upcoming Animated Movie

The official synopsis of the show reads: "'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. "The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?" Day Shift: Jamie Foxx to Hunt Vampires In Upcoming Netflix Film With John Wick Director Chad Stahelski as Producer

The last season will see returning cast members - Miranda Otto as Zelda, Lucy Davis as Hilda, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind, Lachlan Watson as Theo, Ross Lynch as Harvey, Michelle Gomez as Lilith/ Mary Wardwell, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence, Richard Coyle as Faustus Blackwood, and Luke Cook as Lucifer Morningstar.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 Premiere Date Confirmed!

Get ready 🖤 Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres Dec 31 pic.twitter.com/Xscznyn25c — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) October 26, 2020

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" was originally developed at The CW as a companion series to "Riverdale", but was moved to Netflix with part one released in 2018. Last July, Netflix announced that the series will end with its upcoming fourth season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)