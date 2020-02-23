Complaint Filed Against MNS Workers for Trespassing Houses of Minorities

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A complaint was filed on Sunday against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for allegedly 'trespassing houses of minorities and harassing them, by calling them 'Bangladeshis'.The complaint was lodged at Sahakar Nagar Police Station in Pune.Roshan Noorhasan Sheikh, the complainant, told ANI, "Yesterday morning, MNS workers barged into my house and they started calling me 'Bangladeshi'. I showed them my documents and told them that I belong to West Bengal but they continued to call me 'Bangladeshi'."Advocate, Tasuf Sheikh who helped Roshan to file the complaint, termed the act as "unconstitutional"."Yesterday MNS workers trespassed into three Muslim houses in Balajinagar and called them 'Bangladeshi'. It is against the law. It is unconstitutional. We are requesting police to take strict action against MNS workers," the advocate said.Meanwhile, MNS city chief Ajay Shinde said, "When police had caught several 'Bangladeshis' residing illegally in the city, nobody had raised questions then. We have informed the police and local administration but nobody has taken us seriously. So, we were forced to act on our own." (ANI)

