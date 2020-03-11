Congress Tasks Senior Leaders for Crisis Management in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): At a time when uncertainty looms large over the fate of Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has tasked party's central leaders for resolving the crisis and take charge of the situation in Bhopal.The resignation of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs on Tuesday came as a jolt to the party, which is now making all-out efforts to save its government.According to party sources, former Union minister Mukul Wasnik, senior leader Harish Rawat and Madhya Pradesh Congress unit in-charge Deepak Babaria have been moved to Bhopal as Observers to hold talks with party MLAs.Sources also added that senior leaders have been tasked to mediate between the disgruntled lot and the party and resolve their grievances.Earlier, Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, and senior leader Harish Rawat among others.On the other hand, Congress MLAs will likely leave for Jaipur from Bhopal today morning.Meanwhile, Congress has sent two of its leaders-- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh--- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs, who are staying in Bengaluru.Earlier, several Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had, on Tuesday, said that there is nothing to worry about as the party will prove its majority in the assembly and added that his government will complete its term.However, Scindia's resignation has brewed real trouble for the Kamal Nath government.Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers. (ANI)

