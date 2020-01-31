Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 213 in China

World. (File Image)

Beijing [China], Jan 31 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll from the deadly coronavirus mounted to 213 with 9,356 people tested positive with the disease, Chinese media reported on Friday.Within the past 24 hours, over 1,200 new cases of the illness have been recorded in 17 Chinese cities, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in China's Wuhan city and has since spread to 19 countries.On Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern over the outbreak of coronavirus. (Sputnik/ANI)

