Goa to Decide on Extension of Coronavirus Lockdown on April 11, After Discussion With PM Modi, Says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo Credits: ANI)

Panaji, April 8: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that decision regarding the extension or lifting of lockdown will be taken after the interaction of all Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a video conference on April 11. Decisions regarding the lockdown will be taken after it," Sawant told ANI after a meeting of Goa Cabinet. He also said that 30 per cent of salaries of all Goa BJP MLAs for a year will go towards COVID-19 state fund. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

The Chief Minister said that a person who had returned from the US and died here today tested negative for COVID-19. "He was admitted as suspected COVID-19 patient. Three tests were conducted at GMCH and one at NIV Pune, which has come negative," he said. He said that rapid testing machines have been made available at three places.

Sawant said that the condition of all COVID-19 positive patients is stable and improving. "Everyone should cooperate in the door-to-door survey. Those who are home quarantined, their houses will not be visited. Those who are going for the survey will be given all the precaution equipment. Some people are unnecessarily trying to play politics over this issue," the Chief Minister said.

"Anyone who wants to remain in private quarantine centres, they can stay there by paying. We have tied up with some hotels for the same," he said.Sawant said that rice distribution under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana has begun from today. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

"BPL and priority cardholders will get free of cost rice and wheat," he said. The Chief Minister said that harvesting season has started. "There are 19 harvesters, we need not bring labourers from outside for harvesting," he said.

