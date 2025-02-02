New Delhi, February 2: Dense fog covered the national capital on Sunday morning affecting visibility. The fog was accompanied by cold winds. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest temperature in Delhi today is 10 degree Celsius. The weather department has forecast dense fog in isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The Met Department has predicted rain for Delhi on February 3. Meanwhile, Dehi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category. According the Central Pollution Control Board, Air Quality Index was logged at 340 at 8 am this morning.

An AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). Cold weather conditions continue to grip the national capital, with residents seeking refuge in night shelters to escape the biting cold. On Saturday night, many were seen huddled in shelters across areas like Nizamuddin and Lodhi Road, looking for warmth amid the harsh conditions. Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Air Quality Remains 'very Poor'.

The shelters are usually simple structures--either, community centers, or tents -- with basic amenities like heaters or blowers to provide warmth. In coordination with various NGOs, the Delhi government has made efforts to provide warm clothing, blankets, and heated spaces to accommodate the growing number of people turning to these facilities. Tinku Kumar, a caretaker of one of the night shelters said, "We have 20 beds for the people. All of the people have been provided with food and blankets including medicines."

The dip in morning and night temperatures is attributed to northwesterly winds coming from the Himalayas. According to the IMD, Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar recorded a temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am this morning. In a move to ensure safe passage amidst the snowfall and inclement weather conditions in Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has initiated snow clearance operations to enhance traffic flow in the area. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Large Number of Devotees Flock to Mahakumbh Despite Dense Fog.

#WATCH | Delhi: A dense layer of fog blankets the Akshardham Temple area as the cold wave continues in the National Capital. According to IMD, the lowest temperature in Delhi is 10°C with a forecast of dense fog. pic.twitter.com/7bapxpgOOZ — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2025

Tonk, Rajasthan: Dense fog has returned to the sub-division area, making it difficult for vehicle drivers who had to use headlights. The cold wave has resumed, with people staying indoors and using bonfires for warmth pic.twitter.com/2au2oFMHDD — IANS (@ians_india) February 2, 2025

The Kashmir valley has been covered under a blanket of snow for the past few days. Although snowfall and these layers of snow may look breathtaking and mesmerising, it also hampers the daily activities of the people residing there.

