Dhaka Test: Bangladesh End Day 2 at 240/3, Trail by 25 Runs

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Feb 23 (ANI): Bangladesh ended day two of the one-off Test at 240/3 after bundling out Zimbabwe for 265 in the first innings at Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Sunday.Zimbabwe resumed their play from 228/6 and were only able to add 37 runs to the total before getting all out.For Bangladesh, Nayeem Hasan and Abu Jayed scalped four wickets each while Taijul Islam bagged two.The Tigers got off to a bad start as they lost their opener, Saif Hassan, in the fourth over.Tamim Iqbal then along with Najmul Shanto stitched a 78 run stand. Donald Tiripano dismissed Iqbal in the 30th over.Shanto became the victim of Charlton Tshuma in the 50th over as Bangladesh got reduced to 172 for three.However, skipper Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim ensured the Tigers do not lose any more wicket before the close of the play.Mominul and Rahim are currently unbeaten on 79 and 32 runs respectively. Bangladesh is still trailing by 25 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)