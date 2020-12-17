Actor Emily Beecham has been roped in to feature in Netflix's anticipated European series 1899. The show hails from German writer-director-producers Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese, creators of the streamer's hit supernatural series Dark, reported Deadline. Death to 2020: Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow and More to Headline Netflix’s Comedy Special by the Black Mirror Creators

The new drama will revolve around a migrant steamship heading from London to New York. When the passengers discover another migrant boat adrift, their journey descends into a horrifying nightmare.

The eight-episode show will be multilingual but primarily in English. Beecham, who won Cannes Best Actress 2019 award for "Little Joe", is the first name aboard for the lavishly-mounted period horror series. "1899" is expected to go on floors from spring next year. Netflix, the producers and Beecham's representatives declined to comment.

