Los Angeles [US], July 25 (ANI): The film set for 'Beetlejuice 2' in Vermont was burglarized recently.

As per New York Post, a 150-pound statue and other items have been stolen from the sets of the upcoming American fantasy comedy film.

Police said they received reports of two strange and unusual incidents from the East Corinth filming site, which included the theft of a large, skeletal statue and a lamppost with distinctive pumpkin decoration on top of it, New York Post reported.

“We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn’t come back!” Vermont State Police quipped in a Facebook post about the incident on Friday.

No arrests have been made so far.

Tim Burton is helming the sequel to the 1980s cult classic that began production in May and features original stars Keaton, O’Hara and Winona Ryder, as well as the director’s Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe are joining the cast.

Keaton previously teased Beetlejuice 2, sharing that they’re approaching the same way they did the first one, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

“There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line,” he said. “I want people to know this because I love it, tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move," he added.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 6, 2024, but with the writers and actors strikes, there’s a possibility it gets pushed further (ANI)

