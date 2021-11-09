Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): Performers won't be the only ones bringing in the star power to this year's CMA Awards.

As per People Magazine, country music's biggest night announced a star-studded lineup of presenters and the list includes country stars, athletes, actors and activists.

Also Read | Namit Das Opens Up About Why the Term 'Best Phase of the Career' Scares Him!.

Country stars Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Russell Dickerson, Ingrid Andress, Scotty McCreery, Deana Carter and Lainey Wilson will all present on Wednesday night when the CMA Awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Joining them will be musicians Lauren Daigle, Amy Grant and Elle King, as well as Faith Fennidy, a young Black activist who inspired change after she was sent home from school when officials said her braids violated school policy.

Also Read | Foundation: Kubbra Sait Talks About the 'Many Shades of Phara Keaen', Her Character in the Apple TV Show.

Newly minted World Series champion Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves will also present, as will famed quarterback Kurt Warner and actor Zachary Levi, who will portray the athlete in the upcoming biopic 'American Underdog'.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who make up the 'American Idol' judges panel alongside CMAs host Luke Bryan, are on hand, too, as are 'The Wonder Years' stars Dule Hill and Saycon Sengbloh, 'The Goldbergs' actress Hayley Orrantia, and Susan Sarandon.

The 55th annual CMA Awards previously announced a slate of 20 performances that will round out the night.

Those set to take the stage on Wednesday include host Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Gabby Barrett, Jennifer Hudson, Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown and Chris Young, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, and Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde.

The CMA Awards, the longest-running annual music awards program in network television, will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on ABC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)