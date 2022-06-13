Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "A Strange Loop" bagged the best musical at the 75th Tony Awards, which kicked off at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday night.

"The Lehman Trilogy," by Stefano Massini and Ben Power of the rise and fall of the Lehman Brothers investment house, scooped up a Tony for best play. Newcomer Myles Frost won as best actor in a musical as a work-obsessed Michael Jackson in "MJ" and Joaquina Kalukango was voted best actress in a musical for her portrayal of a tough-minded 19th-century tavern owner in "Paradise Square."

The awards show, which honours the best of stage performances Broadway plays and musicals resumed its regular schedule after a epidemic hiatus since June 2019.

The three-hour-long webcasted event was hosted by actress Ariana DeBose who won best supporting actress in "West Side Story" at this year's Academy Awards.

This season of comebacks hasn't always been easy. After COVID outbreaks, practically every play has had to cancel performances or lose important actors for numerous shows, and new waves of the virus and variants like Omicron have impacted ticket sales at times. Despite the hurdles and losses, 34 plays and musicals premiered this season, with 29 of them being nominated for awards.

This season on Broadway, a record number of shows by Black playwrights were staged, setting a new high, as reported by Variety.

Following the Black Lives Matter movement, Broadway has been pushed to tell more stories about marginalised groups. Many of the Tony Award winners this year, including "Skeleton Crew," "Paradise Square," and "for coloured females who have considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf," deals with race issues.

Here's an updated list of Tony winners in 2022.

Best Revival of a MusicalCompany

Best Book of a MusicalA Strange Loop Michael R. Jackson

Featured Actor/MusicalMatt Doyle, Company

Best Revival/PlayTake Me Out

Best Featured Actress/PlayPhylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Best Direction/MusicalMarianne Elliott, Company

Best Direction/PlaySam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Featured Actress/Musical Patti LuPone, Company

Best Featured Actor/PlayJesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

WINNERS ANNOUNCED DURING 'ACT ONE' PRE-SHOW

Best ChoreographyChristopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best OrchestrationsSimon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Best Sound Design of a PlayMikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Best Sound Design of a MusicalGareth Owen, MJ

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the TheatreSix: The Musical Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Best Costume Design of a PlayMontana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a MusicalGabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Best Scenic Design of a PlayEs Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a MusicalBunny Christie, Company

Best Lighting Design of a PlayJon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Lighting Design of a MusicalNatasha Katz, MJ (ANI)

