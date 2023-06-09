Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is all set to launch the film's second song 'Aaj Ke Baad'.

The song will be out on June 10.

Taking to Instagram, makers shared a video which they captioned, "The tune of pure love is coming tomorrow #AajKeBaad Song Out Tomorrow at 11.11 AM."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

Soon after the makers dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"A pure soulful song," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Super exciteddddd!!!!"

"The melodious tune is coming finally !!" a fan wrote.

"Cant wait more," a user wrote.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first track 'Naseeb Se' and the film's official trailer, which received massive responses from the fans.

Composed by Payal Dev, the song is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are given by AM Turaz.

The mesmerizing visuals and melody of the song are absolutely captivating. The song beautifully showcased the chemistry of Kartik and Kiara as they brought the love season back to the theatres after a long time.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Shankar's next 'Game Changer' opposite Ram Charan. (ANI)

