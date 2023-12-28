Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Actor Aayush Sharma on Wednesday unveiled his new dance track 'Tera Hoke Nachda Phira'.

Sung by Stebin Ben, the song also features actor Aisha Sharma in the lead role.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Unleash your inner dancer and immerse yourself in the magical world of #TeraHokeNachdaPhir Song out now! only on @benchmark.ent official YouTube channel."

The song is composed by Lijo George, the song is penned by Shyam Sidhawat.

Soon after the 'Antim' actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment sections and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Just looking like a wow," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Supurbbbbbbbb."

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ruslaan'. Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film stars Aayush Sharma, debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Earlier the makers unveiled a teaser of the film.

Beaming with his innate swag, suave personality and infectious charm, Aayush performed high-octane and stylised action in the short teaser offering a glimpse into the adrenaline rush the film has to offer, shot against the picturesque locations across India and Azerbaijan.

'Ruslaan' is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Aisha, on the other hand, was a part of John Abraham's action film 'Satyamev Jayate'. (ANI)

