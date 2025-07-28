Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): Netflix released 'Happy Gilmore 2' on July 25, and the Adam Sandler sequel is jam-packed with celebrity cameos. Amid all of the hilarious surprise appearances, the film also pays homage to late actor Cameron Boyce, who costarred with Sandler in 'Grown Ups' and 'Grown Ups 2' before his untimely death in 2019, reported Variety.

The tribute to Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2 occurs in a blink-and-you 'll-miss-it moment when Sandler's titular character arrives for a tee time early in the film. When Happy approaches the desk, one of the employees is watching TV on his laptop, and keen viewers will see that the film is from a "Jessie" episode starring Boyce. It is a subtle reference, but one that many people have recognised and highlighted on social media.

This marks the second time that Sandler paid tribute to the late actor in a film. Boyce was supposed to appear alongside Sandler in the 2020 film 'Hubie Halloween'. Instead, the film is dedicated to his memory, with the credits mentioning, "In loving memory of Cameron Boyce. Gone way too soon, and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day," reported Variety.

Boyce was a child actor who rose to fame on the Disney Channel, starring in the sitcom "Jessie" as well as the "Descendants" movies. He also appeared in the 2008 films "Mirrors" and "Eagle Eye," before playing Sandler's on-screen son in both "Grown Ups" films. Boyce passed away at the age of twenty due to an epileptic seizure in his sleep. His performances in "Descendants 3," "Mrs. Fletcher," "Paradise City" and "Runt" were all released posthumously, as per the outlet.

After Boyce's death, Sandler paid tribute to him and wrote on X, "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences," reported Variety. (ANI)

