Mumbai (Mahrashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn celebrated 25 years of his action entertainer 'Kachche Dhaage'.

On Monday, the 'Shaitaan' actor shared a reel that contains a glimpse of the movie on his Instagram Story.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Reach Goa Ahead of Couple's Marriage Festivities (Watch Video).

'Kachche Dhaage' was released on February 19, 1999. Apart from Ajay, Saif Ali Khan, Manisha Koirala and Namrata Shirodkar were in leading roles. It was the directorial debut of Milan Luthria.

Talking about Ajay Devgn's work front, Ajay will be seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

Also Read | Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh Wedding: Couple's Pre-Wedding Festivities Kickoff With Sundowner Haldi Ceremony in Goa.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on April 26, 2024.

He also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', a psychological thriller film 'Shaitaan' alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty.'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

He will also be seen next in 'Raid 2', which is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment.

The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)