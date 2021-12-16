Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring actor Alia Bhatt in the lead role, is heading to Berlinale 2022 for its world premiere. Bhansali Productions took to their Instagram account to share the news. The caption read, "The power of this has no bounds. #GangubaiKathiawadi officially selected for the #BerlinFilmFestival2022. In cinemas on 18th February, 2022." Spider-Man No Way Home Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits Scenes to Tom Holland's Marvel Film and How the Secret Cameo Teases an Exciting Future! (SPOILER ALERT).

The magnum opus, which was delayed multiple times owing to the coronavirus pandemic, also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and marks his reunion with SLB after their iconic movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The period drama, which has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Check Out Bhansali Productions' Post Below:

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa.

The film was earlier supposed to release in January 2022 when it would have clashed with 'RRR', starring Alia, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn, as well as Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam'. Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release in theatres on February 18, 2022.

