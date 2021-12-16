Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally out! Wow that feels so good to say finally. Perhaps this year’s biggest and most important release, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland returns as the iconic web slinger in what is perhaps his best outing in the MCU yet. Spider-Man: No Way Home really dives deep into the multiverse and delivers a great and powerful story that any fan of the character will enjoy. Spider-Man No Way Home Movie Review: Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Is a Multiversal Celebration of the Iconic Avenger! (LatestLY Exclusive),

Spider-Man: No Way Home ends on a very bittersweet note that honestly feels right for the character. With one story ending, it feels like the beginning of a new one. There is quite a nice surprise at the end that many Spidey fans have wanted to see for a while. The mid-credits is another surprising cameo that sets up quite the exciting Spidey storyline too and the post-credits is just the cherry on top of the cake. So enough teasing about the ending, let’s get right into the meat of it. Here is the ending, mid-credits and post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home explained.

*BEWARE, SPOILERS FOR SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME FOLLOW*

The Ending

After the villains and the two Spider-Men get sent back to their respective universe, fulfilling Peter’s request, Strange casts a spell that will make everyone forget that Peter is Spider-Man. He says his final goodbyes to MJ and Ned, who tell Peter to make them remember who he was. A few months after the spell, Peter goes to talk to MJ at the coffee shop she works at and rehearses a speech. Ned enters the shop after Peter and reveals how he is excited to go to MIT. Peter asks MJ for a coffee, but seeing how happy and stress free MJ and Ned’s life’s are, he just smiles back at MJ and leaves the shop. We see him visit May’s grave and bumps into Happy who also doesn’t recognise him. Peter then takes an apartment on rent and starts looking at his phone checking if crime is happening nearby. Peter looks at his mask and dons a new suit that’s extremely accurate to the comics and is of red and blue colour. We see Peter do a final swing after which it cuts to the credits.

Mid-Credits Scene

In the mid-credits scene we find Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock talking to a bartender who is explaining to him the events of the MCU. Eddie clearly drunk, isn’t believing a single thing because he is clearly confused. The banter between Eddie and Venom continues for a good bit before they get zapped back to their universe. Although, a little bit of symbiote from Eddie gets left behind and we see it move,

Post-Credits Scene

This is the one that will get fans the most excited. We get a teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It seems like the film will pick up right after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and deal with the consequences of Strange’s spell. We get glimpses at Baron Mordo, America Chavez, Strange’s new suit. Doctor Strange also enlists the help of Wanda and asks her how much she knows about the multiverse. We see a tentacle monster throw a bus at Strange too. The trailer is capped off with Mordo saying how Strange is the biggest threat to the Mutliverse and we get a reveal of Evil Strange from What If…? being the main antagonist of the film. Spider-Man No Way Home: Ranking All the Live Action Films of the Webhead in Anticipation of Tom Holland’s Next Marvel Film!

The ending for Spider-Man: No Way Home was truly amazing. I think it’s a great soft reboot for the character. It finally feels like Peter has come into his own and will be the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man we all know and love. I think this ending also leads to the fact that we will see some more grounded stuff related to him in the future, and I can’t wait for it. Not to mention, that final suit was just pure perfection. Here is hoping it doesn’t get swapped for another suit in the next film, and Marvel and Sony commit to it.

The mid-credits scene with Eddie was also quite the set up over there. Marvel is definitely going forward with the symbiote storyline and we can’t wait to see what shape it takes. But this creates a bunch of questions. Will there be two Venoms now? Or if they introduce a new set of supporting characters in the next trilogy then will Harry Osborn be the host? The latter may seem unlikely because during this film we even got confirmation that Oscorp doesn’t exist in the MCU yet. Hopefully time will tell.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just looks bonkers. You could clearly see the visuals of Sam Raimi in the trailer and that’s what has me most excited. Wanda and Mordo look great too, and this film looks like it will be even bigger in scope than Spider-Man: No Way Home. Also the inclusion of Evil Strange from What If…? I have no idea how that will play into the story and I am just excited to see Benedict Cumberbatch fight himself.

Spider-Man: No Way Home still feels surreal, like damn, this film actually exists. It’s just that once in a lifetime film that I totally loved and it has me so excited for Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing in cinemas right now.

