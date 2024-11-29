Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have been promoting their upcoming film 'Pushpa 2' with full josh.

The team on Friday hosted a grand pre-release event in Mumbai, and they did their best to create excitement among fans and media for the film.

Also Read | 'Sorgavaasal' Review: Netizens Impressed by RJ Balaji's Performance in Sidharth Vishwanath's 'Highly Engaging' Prison Break Film, Call It a 'Must-Watch'.

From recreating 'Pushpa' signature step to setting the stage on fire with dance, both Allu Arjun and Rashmika left no stone unturned to entertain the audience.

In the visuals captured by ANI, Allu Arjun and Rashmika could be seen shaking a leg on Angaaron song from the film.

Also Read | Raj Kundra Money Laundering Case: Shilpa Shetty's Lawyer Calls Reports of ED Raid on Actress 'Untrue’ – Read Official Statement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC9AJxcuUTa/

The event was also graced by Anil Thadani and Bhushan Kumar.

Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram Stories to share her five-year journey with the Pushpa franchise and expressed the bittersweet feelings she experienced on her "last day" of filming.

In her long note, Rashmika revealed the busy day she had before heading to the sets for her final shoot. She also shared about the whirlwind schedule that included a flight to Chennai for an event, followed by a return to Hyderabad late at night. Despite only having a few hours of sleep, Rashmika pushed through exhaustion and arrived on set for the final day of shooting.

"Dear diary, 25th Nov This day for me was so overwhelmingly.. I just still don't know how to react on it.. ok I'll explain 24th evening after an entire day of shoot we took a flight to Chennai and we had such a lovely event in Chennai Flew back the same night back to Hyderabad Went home slept for about 4 or 5 hours.. woke up rushed to shoot for my last day of Pushpa :(( We shot a crazy amazing song (you'll all get to know about this very very soon) My whole day till late went in shoot.. and I knew it was my last day but somehow it didn't feel like the last day you know.. like hmm I don't know how to say Out of the 7/8 years Last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry and finally it was my last day..," read a part of her note.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by ace director Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The music of the film is on Bhushan Kumar's T-Series channel.

The film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The upcoming part is set to hit the theatres on December 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)