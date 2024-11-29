Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have taken the excitement for Pushpa 2: The Rule to new heights with their arrival in Mumbai for today’s (November 29) press meet. As part of the movie’s promotional campaign, the event has generated immense buzz, with fans and media eagerly awaiting the chance to meet the superstar and the talented cast and crew behind this blockbuster sequel. Hosted at the luxurious JW Marriott Sahar, the press meet became even more memorable when the Pushpa stars were seen dancing together. Yes, you read that right! ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Press Meet: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Land in Mumbai, Here’s How To Watch Film Event LIVE Online.

Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna Dance at 'Pushpa 2' Event

At the Pushpa 2 Mumbai event, Allu Arjun (Pushpa Raj) and Rashmika Mandanna (Srivalli) set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance to the song "Angaaron" from their movie. Twinning in black, the duo flawlessly performed the iconic signature step from the track, captivating the audience and media alike. The energy was palpable, and the crowd erupted into loud cheers as the stars showcased their dance moves. Their performance quickly went viral, leaving fans in awe. Don't miss the viral video—check it out below! ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Censor Update: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Gets U/A Certificate; Runtime Revealed.

'Pushpa 2' Stars Groove to "Angaaro" Song

Rashmika Mandanna's Solo Performance Onstage

The Pushpa franchise has captured the nation's imagination with its gripping narrative and high-octane action. The first instalment, Pushpa: The Rise, catapulted Allu Arjun to pan-Indian stardom, with his character Pushpa Raj becoming a cultural icon. The sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Rashmika Mandanna, promises to raise the bar even higher. Helmed by Sukumar, the film delves deeper into Pushpa Raj's journey, showcasing his relentless pursuit of power and his unwavering spirit. Pushpa 2 releases in theatres on December 5, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).