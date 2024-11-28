The excitement for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to grow as the film gears up for its grand release on December 5, 2024. Just days after launching the item number "Kissik" featuring Sreeleela, the team of Pushpa 2 has landed in Kochi for the promotions of their upcoming Telugu film. It is no secret that Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fanbase in Kerala, and the promotional event that took place today (November 27) just proved it right. At the event, the Telugu star also teased fans with their film's upcoming track titled "Peelings". ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’: Allu Arjun Wows Fans With His Impressive Malayalam During Kochi Promotions, Declares Himself ‘Kerala’s Adopted Son Mallu Arjun’ (Watch Viral Video).

‘Pushpa 2’ Track “Peelings” To Be Out Soon

Several videos of Allu Arjun interacting with his Malayali fans are going viral online. At the promotional event, the Telugu superstar teased fans with an upcoming song from the film titled "Peelings", leaving the fans excited. A video from the event shows Allu Arjun unveiling a short from the upcoming track. Speaking about the track, the actor said, "This song, because of Pushpa's character, I couldn't dance much in Pushpa 1. A lot of people are saying, 'Sir, we miss vintage Bunny, we want to see him dance once'."

Allu Arjun Unveils “Peelings” Promo at ‘Pushpa 2’ Event in Kochi

The actor then promised fans that he would dance to this track and said that fans would be more impressed to see his heroine Rashmika Mandanna, aka Srivalli, dance to the track. He said, "I want all of you guys to watch it. You should see the way Rashmika danced. I am telling you. All of you will stop calling her Rashmika, you will call her "Crushmika". After all the build-up, fans will surely have high hopes for the track. Another aspect that makes the song more special for Malayalis is that, despite being released in six languages, the hook line remains in Malayalam across all the tracks. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun Completes Shoot of His Action Drama Film Merely Nine Days Before Its December 5 Release, Posts Pic of ‘Last Day Last Shot of Pushpa’!.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule also features Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya Daali, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sunil in key roles.

