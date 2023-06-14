Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Twinkle Khanna with himself. While sharing the throwback picture, the Pink actor wrote in the caption on Instagram, " So this be Twinkle Khanna in white, on left & Shweta on Shweta's birthday ..Twinkle now married to Akshay Kumar, ... Shweta, my daughter married to Nikhil Nanda, Mother to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda ,who is stepping into his first movie ..Twinkle here looking circumspect .. Shweta has just scored a GOAL .. !!! " Amitabh Bachchan Takes Stranger’s Help to Reach Work Location, Thanks Him in Hilarious Way (View Post).

In the monochrome photo, Big B can be seen holding and pampering the little girls. Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84. Amitabh Bachchan’s Hilarious Response to Twitter Blue Tick Decision for Accounts With 1 Million Followers; Check It Out Here.

View Amitabh Bachchan's Post:

On the other hand, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book Mrs Funnybones. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017. She followed it with another book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.