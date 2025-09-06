New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Indian dairy brand Amul paid a special tribute to legendary designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday.

A caricature-style illustration celebrated Giorgio Armani's legacy with the text "Suited for all" written on it.

Paying an ode to Armani, Amul on X wrote, "Amul Topical: Tribute to one of the most influential figures in modern fashion."

On Thursday, the Armani Group announced that the global fashion icon died at his home in Milan.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force," said the fashion house in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He passed away "peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," the company added. "Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and the diverse and ever-evolving projects both existing and in progress."

His employees and family added in a statement, "In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love."

Born in Piacenza, Italy, on July 11, 1934, the lifelong cinephile enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with Hollywood. Known among fashion cognoscenti for his innovations to mens tailoring beginning in the 1970s, he became a global sensation practically overnight after designing Richard Gere's wardrobe in 1980's American Gigolo.

In the decades since, costume designers have turned to Armani to create some of the most swaggering looks in film, from Leonardo DiCaprio's duds in The Wolf of Wall Street, Kevin Costner's 1930s trench in The Untouchables, Christian Bale's power suits as both Patrick Bateman and Bruce Wayne, Brad Pitt's white tux in Inglourious Basterds, Jessica Chastain's camel hair coat in A Most Violent Year, and the fang-like shirt collars in Goodfellas. (ANI)

