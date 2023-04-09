Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to their social media handles to extend their best wishes to their fans and friends on the occasion of Easter.

Taking to Instagram, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a post on her stories which reads, "May the risen Lord Bless you abundantly and keep all of you in His loving care. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Easter."

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal Remembers Late Actor Sidharth Shukla, Shares Throwback Gym Pic.

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a post on her stories and wrote, "Happy Easter. May your easter basket be full of joy, happiness and peace. Today and always."

Actor Ananya Panday shared an adorable video on her stories in which she could be seen using the bunny filter. She captioned it, "Happy Easter."

Also Read | Preity Zinta Claims Being Harassed in Mumbai, Says 'I'm a Human Being First, Then a Mom & Then a Celebrity' (Watch Video).

Malaika Arora shared a post which reads, "Good morning Blesses Easter Sunday."

Anil Kapoor shared a picture which reads, "Happy easter."

Actor Bobby Deol also dropped a video to wish her fans and followers.

Manoj Bajpayee shared a post and wrote, "Hoping you have fun memories this Easter and have a basket full of happiness. Spreading love and hope."

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)