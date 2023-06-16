Los Angeles, Jun 16 (PTI) After tackling the long-gestating "The Flash" movie, filmmaker Andy Muschietti has been entasked with directing a new Batman film by Warner Bros and DC Studios.

Additionally, Muschietti and his sister Barbara Muschietti's production banner Double Dream has inked separate multi-year first-look deals with Warner Bros Pictures and Warner Bros Television Group/Max.

The new Batman movie, titled "Batman: The Brave and the Bold", was announced by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran earlier this year.

The movie will introduce a new big-screen version of the Caped Crusader, fitting him into the expansive universe being developed by DC Studios, as per entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the comic series by Grant Morrison, the movie centres around a "Bat family", where Bruce Wayne's Batman is joined by his biological son Damian as Robin.

In a statement, Gunn and Safran said they were impressed by Muschietti's work with Ezra Miller-starrer "The Flash", which finally released in theatres worldwide this week.

"It's a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for 'The Brave and the Bold', there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes.

"Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They're an extraordinary team, and we couldn't have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU," they said.

Andy and Barbara Muschietti's multi-year deals were announced by Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, and Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group.

As part of their three-year deal with Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, the duo will develop large-scale features, with the possibility of Andy Muschietti directing.

Under their multi-year deal with Warner Bros Television Group and Warner Bros Discovery's Max, the duo will continue to develop new television series for multiple platforms, including Max and all external outlets.

The Muschiettis are already working on the "It" prequel series "Welcome to Derry" for premium cable network HBO. PTI

