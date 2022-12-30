Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on Friday morning jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate New Year.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie which he captioned, " When #kuttey was told #jugjuggjeeyo."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmyB6msokLE/

In the selfie, the 'Gunday' actor could be seen smiling with Anil and Varun.

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Three legends," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Close friends forever."

The 'Badlapur' actor also shared a picture from the airport on his stories and wrote, "Lets go."

Actor Anil Kapoor also shared the pictures on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Flying out."

On the film front, Varun was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Bhediya' along with Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor which is all set to hit the theatres in April 2023.

'Kuttey' is all set to release on January 13, 2023. The film also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah.

He also has a thriller film 'The Ladykiller' opposite Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in his kitty.

Talking about Anil's work front, he will be next seen in an upcoming web series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, which is an official Hindi remake of the series 'The Night Manager'.

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand's next 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

