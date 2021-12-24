Samantha Prabhu and Varun Dhawan have been working on some great projects individually, but reports now suggest that the two might just be collaborating on a project together. If rumours are true, the two actors will be a part of Citadel. The show which stars Priyanka Chopra is directed by Raj and DK and is backed by Russo Brothers. If the collaboration is true, then it will be a super huge feat for both the stars.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

. @Samanthaprabhu2 to team up with @Varun_dvn for #Citadel , a spy series to be directed by @rajndk. Produced by the Russo Brothers! This is bigg…congratulations Sam and Varun! pic.twitter.com/bBREqRoE6l — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 24, 2021

