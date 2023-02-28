Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming spy thriller series 'Fubar' starring Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger recently unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the teaser which they captioned, "Arnold Schwarzenegger is back to carry out a top-secret, very messed-up spy mission! Catch him starring in his first ever series, #FUBAR on May 25."

According to Variety, a US Based media house, 'Fubar' will show what happens when a father and daughter discover their entire relationship was built on a lie and that they are each CIA operatives. As the two join forces, the eight-episode series will depict themes of family dynamics with humor, action and, of course, spies. The trailer shows Schwarzenegger lighting a cigar, skirting corners and walking away from a literal dumpster fire.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like 'True Lies.' Well, here it is. Fubar' will kick your ass and make you laugh -- and not just for two hours. You get a whole season," Arnold said in a statement, as per Variety.

'Fubar' marks Arnold's first-ever Television series.

Apart from him the series also stars Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio in pivotal roles.

'Fubar' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from May 25, 2023. (ANI)

