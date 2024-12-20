Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] December 19 (ANI): After enthralling fans with a thrilling trailer and a peppy track 'Nain Matakka', the makers of Varun Dhawan's upcoming film 'Baby John' has now dropped a romantic track titled 'Hazaar Baar'.

The 'Bhediya' actor on Thursday took to his Instagram to share a teaser of the track with a caption that read, "The love song of this season #hazaarbaar #arijitsingh magic with @shreyaghoshal #babyjohn this Christmas."

The song highlights the sizzling chemistry between Varun and Keerthy Suresh.

The song features the voices of Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and music composed by Thaman S.

Earlier, the entire team of the film unveiled the film's trailer in a grand style. The three-minute-long trailer is all enough to create excitement among moviegoers as it is loaded with mass action.

Varun with his thriller performance stole everyone's attention like never before. From being a police officer to a doting father and to falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character, Varun displayed a wide range of emotions in the trailer.

Jackie Shroff looked menacing as the antagonist in the film. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of the film.

The trailer ended on a surprising note as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked a tiny appearance. We saw a brief glimpse of Salman's eyes. However, his face is covered in a black cloth.

The trailer concluded with Salman wishing everyone, "Merry Christmas" in advance.

'Baby John' is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25. (ANI)

