Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): The longlists for BAFTA 2021 were recently unveiled and Ramin Bahrani's directorial 'The White Tiger' earned a spot in several categories. Actors Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav also made it to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' longlists for their powerful performances in 'The White Tiger'.

'The White Tiger', which also stars actor Rajkummar Rao, made it to seven categories, including the Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Director. Priyanka is on the Best Supporting Actress longlist for her role in the film while Adarsh made it to the longlist for the Best Actor category.

As per Deadline, the film also got selected for the Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

'The White Tiger', directed by Ramin, explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok and his wife named Pinky played by Rajkummar and Priyanka respectively. Priyanka is also the executive producer of the film.

The film is adapted from Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name.

After a few rounds of voting, the final list of nominations for the BAFTA Awards will be announced on March 9. The award ceremony will take place on April 11. The event usually takes place before April but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the complete list here:

Best Film

Another RoundDa 5 BloodsThe DigThe FatherMa Rainey's Black BottomMankThe MauritanianNews of the WorldNomadlandOne Night In Miami...Promising Young WomanSoulSound of MetalThe Trial of the Chicago 7The White Tiger

Outstanding British Film

AmmoniteCalm With HorsesCounty LinesThe CourierDavid Attenborough: A Life on Our PlanetThe DigEmma.The FatherHerselfHis HouseLimboThe MauritanianMisbehaviourMogul MowgliPromising Young WomanRadioactiveRebeccaRocksSaint MaudSupernova

Outstanding Debut

The Australian DreamBeing A Human PersonCalm with HorsesHis HouseLimboMoffieMogul MowgliRare BeastsRocksThe Reason I JumpSaint MaudWhite Riot

Film Not In English Language

Another RoundBacurauCollectiveDear Comrades!I'm No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aqui)The Life AheadLes MiserablesMinariThe Mole AgentNew OrderThe Painter and the ThiefQuo Vadis, Aida?System CrasherThe TraitorThe Truffle Hunters

Documentary

All In: The Fight For DemocracyAthlete ABeastie Boys StoryBecomingBillieCollectiveCrip CampDavid Attenborough: A Life on Our PlanetDick Johnson is DeadThe DissidentI Am GretaMLK/FBIMy Octopus TeacherThe Social DilemmaThe Truffle Hunters

Animated Film

The Croods: A New AgeOnwardOver the MoonSoulThe WilloughbysWolfwalkers

Director

Another RoundThe AssistantBabyteethThe DigThe FatherThe Forty-Year-Old VersionMankThe MauritanianMinariMy Octopus TeacherNews of the WorldNomadlandOne Night In Miami...Promising Young WomanQuo Vadis, Aida?RocksSaint MaudTenetThe Trial of the Chicago 7The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

AmmoniteAnother RoundThe AssistantDa 5 BloodsThe Forty-Year-Old VersionJudas and the Black MessiahMankMinariNever Rarely Sometimes AlwaysPromising Young WomanRocksSaint MaudSoulSound of MetalThe Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay

BabyteethBorat Subsequent MoviefilmThe DigEmma.The FatherHillbilly ElegyI'm Thinking of Ending ThingsThe Invisible ManMa Rainey's Black BottomThe MauritanianNews of the WorldNomadlandOne Night In Miami...Pieces of a WomanThe White Tiger

Leading Actress

Amy Adams - Hillbilly ElegyBukky Bakray - RocksRadha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old VersionJessie Buckley - I'm Thinking of Ending ThingsMorfydd Clark - Saint MaudViola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black BottomJulia Garner - The AssistantVanessa Kirby - Pieces of a WomanSophia Loren - The Life AheadFrances McDormand - NomadlandCarey Mulligan - Promising Young WomanWunmi Mosaku - His HouseKate Winslet - AmmoniteAlfre Woodard - ClemencyZendaya - Malcolm & Marie

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed - Sound of MetalKingsley Ben-Adir - One Night In Miami...Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black BottomRalph Fiennes - The DigAdarsh Gourav - The White TigerTom Hanks - News of the WorldAnthony Hopkins - The FatherCosmo Jarvis - Calm With HorsesDelroy Lindo - Da 5 BloodsMads Mikkelsen - Another RoundGary Oldman - MankTahar Rahim - The MauritanianLaKeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black MessiahJohn David Washington - Malcolm & MarieSteven Yeun - Minari

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar - Calm With HorsesKosar Ali - RocksMaria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent MoviefilmEllen Burstyn - Pieces of a WomanPriyanka Chopra Jonas - The White TigerGlenn Close - Hillbilly ElegyOlivia Colman - The FatherJennifer Ehle - Saint MaudDominique Fishback - Judas and the Black MessiahJodie Foster - The MauritanianAshley Madekwe - County LinesAmanda Seyfried - MankSaoirse Ronan - AmmoniteYuh-Jung Youn - MinariHelena Zengel - News of the World

Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman - Da 5 BloodsBo Burnham - Promising Young WomanSacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7Benedict Cumberbatch - The MauritanianDaniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black MessiahBarry Keoghan - Calm With HorsesAlan Kim - MinariFrank Langella - The Trial of the Chicago 7Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night In Miami...Clarke Peters - Da 5 BloodsEddie Redmayne - The Trial of the Chicago 7Mark Rylance - The Trial of the Chicago 7Paul Raci - Sound of MetalDavid Strathairn - NomadlandStanley Tucci - Supernova

Casting

BabyteethCalm With HorsesDa 5 BloodsJudas and the Black MessiahMa Rainey's Black BottomMankMinariThe MauritanianOne Night In Miami...Pieces of a WomanPromising Young WomanRocksSaint MaudSound of MetalThe Trial of the Chicago 7

Cinematography

AmmoniteThe DigGreyhoundJudas and the Black MessiahMa Rainey's Black BottomMankThe MauritanianThe Midnight SkyNews of the WorldNomadlandRebeccaSaint MaudTenetThe Trial of the Chicago 7The White Tiger

Costume Design

AmmoniteThe DigEmma.Hillbilly ElegyMa Rainey's Black BottomMankMisbehaviourMulanNews of the WorldPromising Young WomanRadioactiveRebeccaThe Secret GardenThe Trial of the Chicago 7The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Editing

Another RoundDa 5 BloodsThe FatherJudas and the Black MessiahMankThe MauritanianNews of the WorldNomadlandPromising Young WomanRocksSaint MaudSound of MetalTenetThe Trial of the Chicago 7The White Tiger

Make-up and Hair

AmmoniteBlithe SpiritThe DigEmma.Hillbilly ElegyMa Rainey's Black BottomMankMulanPinocchioPromising Young WomanRebeccaThe Trial of the Chicago 7True History of the Kelly GangThe United States Vs. Billie HolidayWonder Woman 1984

Original Score

AmmoniteDa 5 BloodsDavid Attenborough: A Life on Our PlanetHillbilly ElegyThe Little ThingsMa Rainey's Black BottomMankThe Midnight SkyMinariNews of the WorldPromising Young WomanSaint MaudSoulTenetThe Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Design

AmmoniteThe DigEmma.The FatherMa Rainey's Black BottomMankThe Midnight SkyNews of the WorldPromising Young WomanRadioactiveRebeccaThe Secret GardenTenetThe Trial of the Chicago 7Wonder Woman 1984

Special Visual Effects

Da 5 BloodsGreyhoundThe Invisible ManMankThe Midnight SkyMulanNews of the WorldThe Old GuardThe One and Only IvanPinocchioThe Secret GardenSonic The HedgehogSoulTenetWonder Woman 1984

Sound

GreyhoundThe Invisible ManMa Rainey's Black BottomMankThe MauritanianThe Midnight SkyNews of the WorldNomadlandPromising Young WomanSaint MaudSoulSound of MetalTenetThe Trial of the Chicago 7Wonder Woman 1984

British Short Animation

BenchChaChadoThe Fire Next TimeThe Owl and the PussycatThe Song of A Lost Boy

British Short Film

The Birth Of Valerie VenusDad WasDolapo Is FineEyelashLizardLucky BreakMiss CurvyMy Brother's KeeperThe PresentTic Toc

The Truffle Hunters Round Two voting to determine the nominations in the member-voted categories will open between 19 February and 1 March 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)