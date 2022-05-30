New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, on Sunday, condoled the death of Sidhu Moose Wala after he was shot dead.

Bhumi took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story that read, 'RIP #sidhumoosewala Condolences to his family and all his fans. Om Shanti.'

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Dead: From Punjabi Singing to Politics, A Look at The Life And Times of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

The singer-rapper turned politician was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa. This incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Several other celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma and Vishal Dadlani among others have also expressed their condolences over the 28-year-old musician's death.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Canada-Based Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility for Killing Singer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'Badhaai Do' has an impressive lineup of films in the pipeline including 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bheed', and 'Bhakshak'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)