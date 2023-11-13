Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): American rapper Big Sean and Jhene Aiko celebrated their son Noah's first birthday recently, reported People.

In honour of the little one's first birthday this week, Aiko, 35, shared a touching tribute to Noah on Instagram, as she and Sean, 35, looked back on their first year raising their child together.

"Yesterday we celebrated our baby boy's FIRST birthday. What a beautiful and fulfilling year it's been. What an honour to watch him grow," the "None of Your Concern" singer captioned a song she shared on her Instagram.

"This is for my favourite boy, my sweet and silly Noah Woahwah, mama's baby... my Sun/Son[?]," she wrote.

She also dedicated a song to her son. "This song is so beautiful," Sean commented.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzcfhDqvg5M/?hl=en

Sean also shared his own reflections on Noah's first year in their lives. "It has been an incredible year, our Noah is the light," the proud father wrote in the post.

Aiko's tribute to Noah comes shortly after she and Sean spent a day at the aquarium with their son to celebrate his first birthday. During their trip, Noah got to check out some turtles as his mom and dad toasted him on social media.

Aiko -- who shares daughter Namiko Love, 15, with singer O'Ryan -- first met Big Sean in 2012, and the pair have dated on and off throughout the years. They released their collaborative album Twenty88 in 2016 and welcomed Noah last November, reported People. (ANI)

