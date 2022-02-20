Trevor Noah celebrates his 38th birthday on February 20. He is a man who loves to speak on point and with all logic on it. His multi-talented nature always impresses and influences audience in a fantastic manner. He has a savage attitude while opening about any dark or sensitive topic and a pro on throwing humours at correct times. His views on life and choices will give you an absolute positive vibes. However, the words or thoughts he shares comes from depth of his heart and past experiences, he went through. Noah is the host of American satirical news program The Daily Show. Trevor Noah Will Be the Entertainer at Next White House Correspondents Dinner.

He has appeared in movies like You Laugh But It's True, Taka Takata, Mad Buddies and Coming 2 America, etc. Apart from starring in films and hosting The Daily Show, he anchored the Grammy Awards two times in 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, in this year he will also serve as the host of the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Trevor Noah, Host of 'The Daily Show', Slammed on Twitter For Saying 'India-Pakistan War Will be Most Entertaining'.

On the occasion of his 38th birthday, let's hear some of Trevor Noah's quotes and sayings that are just fabulous:

Freedom Of Money!

Trevor Noah Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Just About Choices Of People!

Trevor Noah Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

What Defines You!

Trevor Noah Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Learn From Past!

Trevor Noah Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

A Great Tool = Comedy!

Trevor Noah Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

If You Win, You Lose!

Trevor Noah Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Regret!

Trevor Noah Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Three Certain Things In Life!

Trevor Noah Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Life Is All About Pain And Gain!

Trevor Noah Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

The Internet And Fast Age!

Trevor Noah Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

To round up this article, let's go back to another quote of Noah that gives a proper definition about his thinking. "Progression, in my opinion, is often identifying shortcomings – whether it’s views or the things you’re doing in your life, your relationships – and trying to find the places where you improve on those." We wish this lovely comedian, TV host and political commentator many many happy returns of the day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2022 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).