Ahead of the finale of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash has been receiving huge backlash for calling her fellow contestant and actor Shamita Shetty 'aunty' on the show recently. Taking to Twitter, Gauahar wrote, "Disgusting behaviour. It just keeps getting worse . Calling someone aunty is still proof of your insecurity but chadh gayi uspe is sheer filth of someone's mindset . #shamita was such a sport . U cant teach dignity , it's inbuilt . #bb15." Bigg Boss Ultimate: Suresh Chakravarthy, BB Tamil Season 4 Contestant, Confirmed To Enter The Reality Show Hosted By Kamal Haasan (Watch Video).

Earlier Bipasha Basu took to Twitter to express her disappointment over the incident. "Age shaming disgustingly, then saying sorry.. beyond pathetic! If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it's truly sad. If you are insecure, attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful," Bipasha tweeted. Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari and Other Ex-Winners To Be Seen Under One Roof (Watch Promo).

Check Out Gauahar Khan's Tweet Below:

Disgusting behaviour. It just keeps getting worse . Calling someone aunty is still proof of your insecurity but chadh gayi uspe is sheer filth of someone’s mindset . #shamita was such a sport . U cant teach dignity , it’s inbuilt . #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 27, 2022

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 15' will take place on January 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)