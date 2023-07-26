Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ hoisted a grand screening of the film on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Post screening several B-town actors took to their social media handles and praised Ranveer-Alia starrer film.

Actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer! Take your loved ones…don’ t miss it! @karanjohar you are a true master! Tremendous Tremendous performances by @aliabhatt @ranveersingh and what joy to watch the veterans @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana18 on screen! Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers #RRKPK.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote in his stories, “#rockyaurranikipremkahani is so much fun!!! Total and complete family entertainer. So proud of my brother @karanjohar he's back to doing what he does best! Family entertainment. Go one, go all this Friday with your families and watch. The entire cast is wonderful. Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @aapkadharam @azmishabana18 #jayabachchan and all the rest of the beautiful cast and crew.”

Malaika Arora wrote, “A must watch…Brilliant performance and wat an awesome cast.”

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan wrote, “One full fat entertainer coming your way this Friday full of surprises and fabulous performances by all! Rocky rocks and Rani dazzels! Don’t miss it.”

Actor Sara Ali Khan penned a long note and wrote on her stories, “What a total blockbuster-star studden entertainer! The epitome of Bollywood. All the emotions! All the colors! The grandeur, the love and the magic @karanjohar take a bow!!! Can’t wait for India to witness your magic yet again. @ranveersingh you’re the brightest star you make rocky so real, so loveable, so emotional- and so effortlessly! @aliabhatt you’re beautiful, confident and graceful- and everything so inspiring to all us girls.”

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared a poster of the film on her stories and wrote, “A complete entertainer with amazing performances by all the actors @aliaabhatt shinesss looks gorgeous.”

Several big B-town actors like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Chunky Panday among others attended the special screening.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Recently the makers unveiled the songs ‘What Jhumka’ and 'Tum Kya Mile', ‘Ve Kamleya’ and ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding. (ANI)

