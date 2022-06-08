Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Actor Boman Irani is all set to make his digital debut with 'Masoom'.

On Wednesday, Boman took to Instagram and unveiled a trailer of the show which is directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner. The project is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series Blood.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Shares a Happy Selfie With Hubby Virat Kohli From Their Summer Vacation.

Touted as a thriller, Masoom is set in Punjab and sees Boman as a mysterious father who looks like he has a murky past. The trailer shows 21-year-old Sana Kapoor (Samara Tijori) instantly deciding to drive down to her estranged family after she received news of her bedridden mother's mysterious death. However, on her arrival, uneasiness greets her as her father, brother, and extended family seem to hide secrets that fuel her suspicions. Once his most loved child, Sana and her father now seem to hold a love-hate relationship as he demands she leave the house as soon as the rituals are over to stop her from digging up dirt in the family.

Talking about his character, Boman said, "I made my long-awaited digital debut with Masoom on Disney+ Hotstar, who has been creating some of my favourite series this year. The series is a window that opens a new world for me and helps me reach a wider audience. Playing the father to my reel life daughter Samara was quite challenging as it was intense and gritty. It has been fascinating acting alongside fresh talent like Samara and the extremely talented crew. I had the pleasure of seeing a young actor chisel her art and, in a way, it helped me grow too."

Also Read | Yumi’s Cells 2: Kim Go-Eun Returns With New Love GOT7’s Jinyoung, Here’s What We Hope To See In The Sequel.

Samara Tijori, too, shared more details about her character.

"In Masoom, I play a young girl who is on a quest to uncover the truth when everyone around her wishes to leave it buried. Getting to play this role with a veteran actor like Boman Irani as my on-screen father was a great learning experience. As a whole, working with a cast and crew that had so much experience, I grew as a performer and a person. I really hope audiences enjoy the thrill and rush that the story will take you through," she said.

Director Mihir Desai said, "A daughter's hunt to know the truth when her whole family tries to conceal it is where the story of Masoom begins. Her mother's untimely death becomes a catalyst in unravelling the secrets of the family. I am happy to have worked with Boman Irani and Samara Tijori, who portray a poignant father-daughter relationship."

'Masoom' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)