Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, who turned a year older on Thursday, celebrated her birthday by giving a special gift to her fans: the release date of her next album.

The 'Havana' singer took to her Twitter handle to announce the release date of her highly-anticipated album 'Familia'.

Also Read | Rudra Review: Ajay Devgn’s OTT Debut Is Deliciously Dark and Gripping; Raashi Khanna is a Scene-Stealer (LatestLY Exclusive).

"2 facts: it's my birthday and this album is my whole fucking heart. FAMILIA. Out April 8," the singer wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a colourful, layered dress as she hugs a young girl.

Shortly after, on her Instagram Story, she shared a selfie video of herself and wrote, "One of my intentions today is to receive all this love From my friends and family and all of you who support me love on me and cheer me on. Grateful for all of it and taking it in today."

Also Read | Soup: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma Team Up For Netflix’s Crime Drama.

In July, Cabello released the first single off her forthcoming album titled 'Don't Go Yet', which showcased the star embracing her Cuban-Mexican heritage.

At the time, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that she wanted the song, and the entire album, to "manifest collective joy," reported People magazine.

"I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly, because it would make me happy. It would make my life better and that's what I want, so that's really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album," she explained.

The singer continued, "I think 'Don't Go Yet' is just sonically and melodically just me being free. I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more just kind of brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed."

Meanwhile, Cabello and Ed Sheeran recently released their new single 'Bam Bam'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)