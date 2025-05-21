Cricket

Live Score
DC vs MI 63 T20 (N) Match
DC
VS
MI
Toss won by DC and elected to Field

Entertainment News | Cannes: Indian Film 'Homebound' Receives 9-minute Standing Ovation, Director Neeraj Ghaywan Gets Emotional

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Ten years after 'Masaan', filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan returned to the Cannes Film Festival with a heartwarming film, 'Homebound'.

Agency News ANI| May 21, 2025 07:10 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Cannes: Indian Film 'Homebound' Receives 9-minute Standing Ovation, Director Neeraj Ghaywan Gets Emotional
Poster of Homebound (Image source: Instagram)

Cannes [France], May 21 (ANI): Ten years after 'Masaan', filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan returned to the Cannes Film Festival with a heartwarming film, 'Homebound'.

On Wednesday, 'Homebound', which stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, was screened at the 78th edition of the prestigious festival. What made the premiere special was the almost 9-minute-long standing ovation given to the team by the audience.

Also Read | 'Hera Pheri 3' Controversy: Did Paresh Rawal Receive INR 11 Lakh and Shoot for Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Film's Teaser Before Sudden Exit?.

Several visuals from the screening surfaced online in which filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan could be seen getting emotional on receiving thunderous applause. Teary-eyed Neeraj also hugged producer Karan Johar.

Ishaan also got emotional as the crowd stood up and clapped nonstop in the theatre.

Also Read | Sadie Sink To Play Spider-Man's Daughter Spider-Woman? 'Stranger Things' Actress Is Peter Parker and Mary Jane's Child in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', but There's a Catch.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ6jDYIBp47/?hl=en

As per Variety, 'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Ghaywan described 'Homebound' as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival." "It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them," said the director, adding that he hopes the film "helps us look closer--with empathy--and see what we've been conditioned to ignore."

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese recently joined the film as executive producer.

In an official note shared by the film's team, Martin Scorsese praised 'Homebound'.

"I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," Scorsese said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Cannes [France], May 21 (ANI): Ten years after 'Masaan', filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan returned to the Cannes Film Festival with a heartwarming film, 'Homebound'.

On Wednesday, 'Homebound', which stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, was screened at the 78th edition of the prestigious festival. What made the premiere special was the almost 9-minute-long standing ovation given to the team by the audience.

Also Read | 'Hera Pheri 3' Controversy: Did Paresh Rawal Receive INR 11 Lakh and Shoot for Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Film's Teaser Before Sudden Exit?.

Several visuals from the screening surfaced online in which filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan could be seen getting emotional on receiving thunderous applause. Teary-eyed Neeraj also hugged producer Karan Johar.

Ishaan also got emotional as the crowd stood up and clapped nonstop in the theatre.

Also Read | Sadie Sink To Play Spider-Man's Daughter Spider-Woman? 'Stranger Things' Actress Is Peter Parker and Mary Jane's Child in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', but There's a Catch.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ6jDYIBp47/?hl=en

As per Variety, 'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Ghaywan described 'Homebound' as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival." "It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them," said the director, adding that he hopes the film "helps us look closer--with empathy--and see what we've been conditioned to ignore."

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese recently joined the film as executive producer.

In an official note shared by the film's team, Martin Scorsese praised 'Homebound'.

"I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," Scorsese said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
suryakumar yadav
5000+K+ searches
weather in delhi
2000+K+ searches
gurgaon weather
200+K+ searches
hailstorm
200+K+ searches
james neesham
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Google Trends Google Trends
suryakumar yadav
5000+K+ searches
weather in delhi
2000+K+ searches
gurgaon weather
200+K+ searches
hailstorm
200+K+ searches
james neesham
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel