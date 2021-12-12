Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): Lil Nas X and Coldplay have withdrawn from the 2021 Jingle Bell Ball after members of their respective teams tested COVID-19 positive.

According to Deadline, Lil Nas X performed last night in New York City at the annual Jingle Ball event, produced by iHeartRadio in multiple cities. The event returned to an in-person show this year after 2020 was presented as a virtual attraction.

He won't be appearing in any other events, including tonight and at a Sunday event in the UK, both at London's O2 Arena. Coldplay was also scheduled for the UK show.

The announcement on the two acts shows the continued risks of live indoor events, even as the pandemic wanes. There was no information immediately available on whether tests were returned on the Lil Nas X and Coldplay members and what precautions were taken.

However, at least in the New York case, the time frame was clearly inadequate to prevent exposure for all attendees and performers. News of the positive tests came in an online post from the tour sponsor of the UK event, the Jingle Bell Ball.

The revised schedule will see Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran play extended sets, with ArrDee and Tom Grennan added to the bill in place of Nas and Coldplay at the London event.

As per Deadline, previously, Doja Cat said she would not perform her scheduled show at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stops in New York City and Boston this weekend. That's after members of her production team tested positive. (ANI)

