Taimur Ali Khan, B-town's favourite kid and the cute little son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his birthday on Friday. On the special day, Taimur's aunt, Soha Ali Khan, shared the most adorable birthday wish for him. Soha took to her Instagram to share a cute video of Taimur and her daughter Inaaya. The video begins with the cousins jumping on the bed, followed by scenes of them swimming, sharing laughs over pizza, and lighting a diya together. One particularly cute moment shows Taimur striking a cute pose with his tongue out and holding a sketch, while Inaaya smiles at him. Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Throw a Fun-Filled Sports-Themed Birthday Party for Their Son.

Along with the video, the Rang De Basanti actress added a caption that read, "From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle we have come a long way - here's to a lifetime of family, food and prezzies !! Happy Birthday Tim bhai."Meanwhile, several clips of Taimur from his school's annual day function have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, Kareena can be seen beaming with joy and recording Taimur's performance on her phone. In September, during a press interaction, the 'Jab We Met' actor got candid about her personal and professional lives, revealing a cute anecdote involving her kids. When asked if her son Taimur Ali Khan knows about the film festival named after her, the actress gave an interesting response. Taimur Ali Khan Poses With Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Jaane Jaan’ Award; Actress Says, ‘He Thinks It’s His’ (View Pics).

She said, "Right now they (Taimur and Jeh) are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing him. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' He's like, 'Maybe one day I will do it.' But right now in his mind, it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I'm sure someday the minute I can take him away from football." Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. Later on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.