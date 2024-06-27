Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has set social media abuzz as he dropped superstar Rajinikanth's look test for their upcoming film, Coolie. Taking to his social media account, Lokesh shared a picture showcasing Rajinikanth looking effortlessly cool, which quickly garnered widespread attention. Coolie: Hindi Title Teaser of Rajinikanth's Film Features Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic 'DDLJ' Tune! (Watch Video).

Fans flooded the comment section with admiration upon seeing the photo.

One fan wrote, "Rs 1000 crore loading," while another simply commented, "Thalaivaa." Many others filled the comments with fire emojis, highlighting their excitement.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares Rajinikanth’s Photo From ‘Coolie’ Look Test

Look test for #Coolie 🔥 On floors from July pic.twitter.com/ENcvEx2BDj — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 26, 2024

While details about Coolie remain under wraps, the makers dropped a teaser that hinted at Rajinikanth's action-packed role, wielding a belt made of gold watches to confront goons. The teaser, presented in monochrome with gold accents, left fans intrigued.

Coolie marks the debut collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also reportedly stars Sivakarthikeyan in a pivotal role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Apart from Coolie, Rajinikanth will be seen in Vettaiyan alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Rajinikanth and Salman Khan to Feature in Atlee’s Upcoming Film?.

Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of the upcoming movie directed by TJ Gnanavel. Vettaiyan, which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Recently, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen filming a few scenes together in Mumbai.