Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi blockbuster "Dune" will be available for streaming in India on Prime Video from March 25.

The film, adapted from author Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century, will be available on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, the streamer said in a statement.

Produced by Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, "Dune" featured an ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem .

Described as a mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, “Dune” followed the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence - a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The film is currently nominated in ten categories for the 94th Academy Awards -- best picture, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best film editing, best original score, best production design, best sound, best costume design, best visual effects and best makeup and hairstyling.

