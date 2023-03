Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, best known for the movie "Parineeta", passed away at a hospital early on Friday, his wife Panchali said.

He was 67.

Also Read | John Wick Chapter 4 Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Keanu Reeves’ Action Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The director was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra following a fever.

"He passed away between 3.10 am and 3.30 am at Lilavati hospital," his wife told PTI.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He does Not Shampoo His Hair Regularly!.

He had viral fever on March 22. After administering some medicines his fever subsided but not completely. So he was rushed to the hospital, she said.

"By the time we reached the hospital, his vitals started dropping. He was put on a ventilator in the ICU and was diagnosed with pneumonia. The infection attacked his lungs," the director's wife said.

"According to doctors, he had many comorbidities which weakened his immunity. His blood pressure was fluctuating. Since COVID-19 hit him in July 2022, he was quite weak," Panchali said.

Sarkar made his directorial debut with "Parineeta" in 2005. Some of his other directorial ventures include "Laaga Chunari Mein Daag" (2007), "Lafangey Parindey" (2010), "Mardaani" (2014), and "Helicopter Eela" (2018).

Many celebrities offered their condolences through social media.

Ajay Devgn said he is unable to fathom the news about Sarkar's demise.

"The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us, is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada," Devgn wrote.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a picture of the director on Twitter and wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Responding to Mehta's tweet, actor Manoj Bajpayee said he was shocked. "Ohh! That's so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!," he said.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli remembered him as a sweet man. He shared the clip from the song 'Pihu Bole' from the movie "Parineeta" on social media.

"Shocked and sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about cinema with him. RIP Dada. Here's a song from your film to celebrate you and your cinema," he said in the post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)