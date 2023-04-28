Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Actor Kajol walked the Filmfare 2023 red carpet alone but did not disappoint her and her hubby Ajay Devgn's fans. She made her look special by wearing Ajay's watch.

Before attending the big awards night, Kajol took to Instagram and dropped several images of her boss lady look. Dressed in a blingy pantsuit, Kajol amped her style game at 68th edition of the Filmfare Awards. Ajay's broad watch on her wrist definitely accentuated her look.

In the post's caption, Kajol also mentioned how Bollywood heroes Ajay, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan acted as a source of inspiration for her pantsuit look. Basically, when it comes to award-season style, these guys usually turn up at the events in classic black suit.

"Decided to be my own hero today off the red carpet and on it ! Inspiration from the all time red carpet heroes #ajaydevgan #salmankhan #srk #aamirkhan #doitlikeawoman Credits:- Idea :- mine Outfit :- Manish malhotra Execution :- Radhika MehraWatch :- my husbands," she captioned the post.

Fans loved Kajol's creativity.

"Ajay's watch suiting you a lot," a social media user commented.

"Hahaha caption. Best," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'. 'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

