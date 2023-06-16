Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Bollywood's Panday family often shares their fam-jam moments on social media. On Friday, Actor Ananya Panday dropped a boomerang video with her grandmother.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a cute video which featured her grandmother having tea with her.She captioned the video, "Chai and charcha with nani."

In the video, her granny can be seen sitting on a couch while giving cheers to Ananya with a cup of tea in her hand. Grand maa could be seen giving a smiling expression in a pink night suit.

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel fortunate to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'. (ANI)

