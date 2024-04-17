Entertainment News | Here's Why Kirron Kher Not Contesting 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared a news article of an interview of his actor wife and sitting BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kiron Kher, in which she revealed why she was not running for a fresh term in the Lok Sabha this year.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Kirron clarified that she was not "dropped" from candidacy; rather, she herself requested to be exempted from contesting this time. Instead of Kirron, Sanjay Tandon will run in for elections for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat this year.

Kirron, who recently battled cancer and underwent treatment for the same, said, "Two months ago, I met our party president JP Nadda and Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and requested that they let me sit out this time. When I fell ill... I had multiple myeloma... I had to be in Mumbai for about a year for my treatment. By the grace of God, I am completely fine now. But I missed out on that year in Chandigarh. And I don't want my party to suffer because of my absence."

During the conversation, Kirron also shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted her when she fell ill.

""He (PM Modi) was so kind to me and called me when I fell ill. He told me not to worry about anything and urged me to relax since I was so worried about missing Parliament sessions. I never missed the sessions (prior to that) and had very good attendance and participation," she mentioned.

Kirron also talked about her participation in India's Got Talent this year and last year. She hoped to continue contributing to her party in the future.

"I am eager to work in so many other fields and do so many other things. I did India's Got Talent this year and last year. I hope that I'll be able to work for my party again," she added.

Kirron Kher also remembered the encouraging words from Amit Shah, acknowledging her efforts as a party worker in Chandigarh. (ANI)

