Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): TV actress Hina Khan recently had a special "fan moment" when veteran actor Dharmendra video-called her to share his blessings. Hina, who is battling stage three breast cancer, was deeply moved by the kind gesture from the legendary actor.

Hina took to her Instagram account to share a screengrab from the video call in which Dharmendra can be seen wearing a maroon T-shirt and black cap, while Hina appears in a grey top.

Calling Dharmendra the "OG superman of India," the actress added a caption that read, "When the OG superman of India appreciates your strength and journey and gives you his warmest blessings. Thank you for video calling Dharam uncle. I am coming to see you soon. Love you so, so much."

In June 2024, Hina Khan revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer through an Instagram post.

"Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," read a part of her Instagram post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. (ANI)

