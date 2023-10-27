Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Actor Huma Qureshi has wrapped up shooting for the third season of her series "Maharani".

The actor shared the news on Instagram, posting a video with the cast and crew from the show's set.

"And it's a wrap !! Season 3 Maharani .. what a ride has it been @kangratalkies @sirsubhashkapoor @sonylivindia," Qureshi wrote in the caption.

Kangra Talkies, the production house behind the Subhash Kapoor-created political drama, also shared the update on Instagram.

"As we wrap up 'Maharani' season three in the serene mountains of Jammu and Srinagar, we're filled with gratitude for the amazing team that brought this story to life," the banner posted.

The first season of “Maharani” starred Huma as Rani Bharti, a village woman who is handpicked by her husband and politician Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah) to become the chief minister of Bihar.

The second season of the show, which premiered last August on the streaming platform SonyLIV, saw Rani learn the ropes of politics as she is accused of misgovernance and fight her greatest enemy, her husband.

"Maharani" also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

